Authorities investigate homicide in White County

MCRAE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - White County authorities are wanting to know what happened to an elderly man found dead inside a house early Wednesday.
According to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, White County 911 communications got a 911 call around 6:45 a.m. March 4 about the man being found in the 100-block of Lynn Street in McRae.
Keith Crisco, 72, was found dead in the house and apparently had suffered trauma to the head.
White County deputies are treating the case as a homicide. Crisco’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.
Deputies are interviewing a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information on the case can call White County deputies at 501-279-6279 or the department’s communications center at 501-279-6231.
