Blytheville police search for shooting suspect

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are looking for a Mississippi County man who is accused of shooting someone Thursday afternoon.
According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the 600 block of South Ruddle Road around 1 p.m. March 5 after getting a call about shots being fired.
Police found a person who was shot, Thompson said.
The person, whose name was not released, is in critical condition.
Authorities are looking for Raheem Burton, 25, of Blytheville in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information on Burton’s whereabouts can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.
