Couple killed in fiery crash

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died Wednesday night in a fiery rollover crash.
Arkansas State Police report the crash happened at 11:33 p.m. March 4 on State Highway 25 at the Highway 92 intersection in Cleburne County.
Donavan Adams, 42, of Drasco was northbound on Hwy. 25 when he attempted a left turn onto Hwy. 92.
According to the preliminary crash report, Adams failed to negotiate the turn and his Toyota FJ SUV rolled onto its right side and caught fire.
Adams and his passenger, 53-year-old Sherily O’Farrell, also of Drasco, died in the crash.
The weather was clear and road conditions dry at the time of the crash.
