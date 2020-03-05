Harding University students who studied abroad now under quarantine for coronavirus

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Harding University student Dalton Koch said Wednesday he was on his way home from Italy, when he found out he had to go through quarantine for the next two weeks.
According to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, several Harding University students have been under quarantine due to possible exposure for coronavirus.
Koch said he had not any symptoms but must report to state health officials on a daily basis.
“We went from doing everything in Italy, to doing nothing in our own home,” Koch said. “It’s pretty depressing being alone in here for two weeks.”
Koch said he gets an automated message every morning, with officials asking him if he has had any symptoms. He will be released from the quarantine if he does not have any symptoms in the next two weeks, KARK reported.
