Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Danilo Gallinari made a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 114-107 despite blowing a 16-point second-half lead. The depleted Pistons rallied in the fourth quarter and took a 103-102 advantage after a 3-pointer by Svi Mykhailiuk. The Thunder were up by one late when Oklahoma City's Chris Paul dribbled toward Detroit's Brandon Knight, who hit the deck trying to draw an offensive foul. There was no whistle and Gallinari made a 3 with 21.6 seconds remaining to put the Thunder up 111-107. Detroit's Christian Wood scored a career-high 29 points.