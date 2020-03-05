Jonesboro, Craighead County officials discuss coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro city, medical and Craighead County leaders spent Thursday discussing what impact the coronavirus may have on the region, with officials saying people can avoid the spread of the virus.
In an afternoon press conference, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and NYIT Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine Dr. Shane Speights took questions about the area’s approach to the illness.
All three officials said the approach will be similar to one taken during the 2009 H1N1 virus in the United States.
Day said officials have heard from healthcare, utility and school leaders in recent days about the issue. The goal, Day said, will involve getting factual information out to the public in a timely manner and using best practices to avoid the spread of the virus.
Dr. Speights said the coronavirus is a new virus and that there have no cases reported in Arkansas. However, he said people are being evaluated.
Right now, there is no vaccine or medicine to treat coronavirus. However, Dr. Speights said its symptoms can last longer than a cold, typically 7-10 days.
Speights said in a media release that the coronavirus infection rate is mild and can look like the common cold. He said the mortality rate right now appears to be higher than the seasonal flu, but that the numbers are changing.
Also, people with heart, lung or kidney conditions can be more susceptible to severe symptoms of coronavirus, Dr. Speights said, noting people can help avoid the spread of any disease by washing their hands, exercising and having physical activity.
As for tips, healthcare officials said people can wash their hands regularly at least five times a day for 20 seconds, not touching your eyes, mouth and nose with unclean hands, cover your mouth or nose when you sneeze with a tissue or an elbow, clean items like cell phones and door handles and stay home if you are sick.
Perrin agreed with Day, saying the meeting Thursday was the first step in avoiding the spread of rumors on the issue.
Perrin also said each of the groups are working together on the approach and will help each other.
Several area school superintendents also attended the meeting Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.