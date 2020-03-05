Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CORPSE ABANDONED-WIFE
Man charged with abandoning corpse after wife's body found
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with abandonment of a corpse a year after his wife's body was found buried in a field behind their home. Boone County authorities charged 45-year-old Frank Spencer on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Spencer was found in Georgia but he is not yet in custody. A probable cause statement says Spencer fled to Georgia in 2018 and told others that his wife was with him. The body of his wife, whose name was not released, was found in February 2019 a day after she was reported missing. Court documents do not say how she died.
ABORTION EXAM REQUIREMENT
Missouri Democrats fight pelvic exam directive for abortions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri House Democrats are working to rescind a state mandate that requires heath care providers to perform pelvic exams prior to abortions, although some lawmakers say it will be hard to gain bipartisan support during election year. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services last year imposed the requirement for physicians to do the exam 72 hours before a surgical or medication abortion. But KCUR-FM reports that the legislation filed last month would block those tests unless they are needed for medical purposes. The proposals have not been assigned to committee.
AP-US-TERRORISM HELP-SENTENCE
Missouri man sentenced in planned terrorism attack plot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old Missouri man who admitted plotting a terrorist attack in Kansas City has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison. Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in September to providing material support or resources to terrorists. Hester, of Columbia, was charged in February 2017 with helping to plan an attack on buses, trains and a train station in Kansas City. Prosecutors said he thought he was working ISIS terrorists but his contacts were actually undercover federal agents. Hester provided materials such as nails and duct tape that he believed would be used to create bombs.
POLICE CHASE-BYSTANDER KILLED
Man faces murder charge after bystander dies in police chase
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A 26-year-old central Missouri man is charged with second-degree murder and three other felonies after a police chase led to the death of a Sedalia man who was not involved in the pursuit. Westley Reid, of Clinton, was charged Tuesday after the fatal crash in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers were pursuing Reid Sunday night after trying to stop him in Henry County. The chase continued into Pettis County, where he allegedly ran a red light in Sedalia and hit a pickup driven by 27-year-old Zachary Hancock Bottom. He was thrown from the vehicle and died at a hospital.
LIFE TERMS-19 YEAR OLDS
Missouri high court weighs life sentences for older teens
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man says the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against mandatory life sentences for juveniles should also apply to older teenagers. A public defender for 43-year-old prisoner David Barnett on Wednesday told Missouri Supreme Court judges that he should have a chance to be resentenced for crimes he committed at age 19. Barnett was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 1996 murders of his grandparents. His attorney says Barnett's brain was still developing then. But Missouri judges questioned whether it's up to state lawmakers to change the law on mandatory life sentences for teenagers.
ST LOUIS ALDERMAN-INVESTIGATION
Indictment: St. Louis official misspent campaign money
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis elected official has been indicted on a federal mail fraud charge stemming from allegations that he misspent campaign funds. Grand jurors returned the indictment against 66-year-old Larry Arnowitz one day after he resigned as alderman, citing “personal reasons." His defense lawyer previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Arnowitz “made a mistake" and would make “full restitution." The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that Arnowitz used funds from his campaign accounts on personal expenses from June 2015 through February 2019. The expenses included his personal residential mortgage.
HUMAN HEAD IDENTIFIED
Police: Human skull found in 2018 identified as Ferguson man
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a human head found in a trash bin in 2018 was that of a missing Ferguson man. The victim was 39-year-old Demarko Sanders, who was last seen on Sept. 17, 2018. His head was found on Sept. 26, 2018, in a trash bin. Police will not say if they have any suspects in Sanders' death. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis officer Michelle Woodling said in an mail that the investigation is continuing and no further information would be released. Police said the remains were burned.
DISABLED CHILDREN LAWSUIT
Lawsuit alleges Missouri fails severely disabled children
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newly filed federal lawsuit alleges that Missouri is denying severely disabled children full access to services and failing to prevent unnecessary placements in institutions. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of nine children and teenagers with medically complex conditions who are enrolled in Medicaid. The suit says that although the children have been approved for intensive in-home nursing care, the state is failing to arrange for the care or make sure the services are available. A Department of Social Services spokeswoman said in an email that the department doesn't comment on pending litigation.