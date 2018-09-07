A Little Cooler the Next 2 Days

Cooler air will move in overnight dropping temperatures to around 40 degrees by morning. Highs the next 2 days will stay in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday morning, we’ll wake up near the freezing mark, so be sure to cover or bring any plants inside. The mid-60s return on Sunday with a few clouds later in the day. Widespread cloud cover and rain holds off until Monday. Most days next week look to bring rain chances. Steady rain will move through on Monday bringing around half an inch of rainfall. Some could get closer to an inch. After just a few showers on Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll have to watch for a few strong to severe storms later in the week. Highs near 70 could be possible for much of next week as well.