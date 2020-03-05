March 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 5. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Spring doesn’t officially begin for another two weeks, but we’ll enjoy warm and sunny March weather today.
An approaching cold front will sweep the clouds away from Region 8, allowing temperatures to soar into the mid-60s.
Sunshine extends well into the weekend, but it will feel cooler on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-50s.
A pair of cold fronts early next week will deliver showers and thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Arkansas college students returning home from abroad have been quarantined for two weeks over coronavirus concerns.
The family of a Manila man killed in an officer-involved shooting is demanding answers.
The final votes are in: an area prosecutor will remain in the courtroom, only now he’ll be behind the bench.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
