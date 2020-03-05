NEA NAIA Roundup (3/4/2020)

Williams Baptist men’s basketball pulled off an upset in the AMC Tournament while Lyon was eliminated. Crowley’s Ridge College found out their destination for the NAIA Division 2 Tournament.
Williams Baptist men’s basketball 84, Park 79 (AMC Quarterfinals)
Press Release from Williams Baptist University Athletics
The Williams Baptist University men's basketball team is dancing in Cinderella's shoes after upsetting 23rd ranked Park University in the quarterfinals of the American Midwest Conference Tournament on Wednesday night. The Eagles came in as the seven seed, but beat the second seeded Pirates on Park's home court. The final score was 84-79.
The win advances them to the semifinals where they will play Harris-Stowe State University on Friday night at 7 p.m. The game will be played in St. Louis, Mo.
Travon Cobb had a career day, scoring a career-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting. The senior did not want this to be his last game in an Eagles uniform, making six 3-point field goals on nine attempts. Fellow senior Marquez Chew would not be denied, either, as he played the full 90 minutes, scoring 12 points while collecting nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. He is now one steal away from tying the school record of 184 career takeaways.
Both teams had large runs in the game. The Eagles started the game on fire, opening up on an 11-to-4 run. They stretched the lead as high as 10 with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.
Park, however, stormed back with a 20-to-2 run, taking an eight-point lead with four minutes remaining. The Pirates entered halftime with a six-point advantage, 44-38.
In the second half, the Eagles gained control with an 18-to-7 run over a six-minute spell midway through the period. They went from trailing by three to leading by eight with four minutes remaining.
Park was able to cut the lead down to four with 15 seconds remaining, but it was too little, too late as the Eagles booked their place in the conference semifinals.
Williams shot the ball well from the floor. The Eagles finished 34-of-63 from the floor at 54 percent. The WBU offense was unselfish, finishing with 20 assists on 34 made baskets. Meanwhile, the defense held the Pirates to 30-of-70 at 43 percent.
WBU's defense was menacing, finishing with 15 takeaways and turning them into 16 points.
Cortez King joined Chew and Cobb in double-figures with 16 points. He did his work inside, finishing 8-of-9 from the floor. Other scorers for the Eagles were Malcolm Taylor with eight, Brayden Brewer with seven, Daniel Cabassa with six, Aaron King with five and Brian Davis with four.
Williams will play in St. Louis, Mo., for a spot in the AMC Championship on Friday. The semifinal matchup will start at 7 p.m. on the campus of Harris-Stowe University. The winner will play in the championship scheduled for March 9.
Harris-Stowe State 87, Lyon men’s basketball 58 (AMC Quarterfinals)
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The sixth-seeded Lyon College men's basketball team had its season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the American Midwest Conference Championship Tournament as the Scots fell, 87-58, at No. 3-seed Harris-Stowe on Wednesday night.
The Scots ended their season at 18-13, while HSSU improved to 21-9, and will host No. 7-seed Williams Baptist on Friday night in the semifinals of the AMC Tournament.
Prior to the game, Braxton Haff, Dominique Loyd, Faris Verlasevic, Grant Patterson, Michael Uecker, Tommy Maloney and Winston Peace were honored for being named to the AMC Academic All-Conference Team.
As a team, Harris-Stowe shot 50-percent from the field (29-of-58) and limited the Scots to just 37-percent shooting from the field (20-of-54). The Hornets converted nine three-pointers and 20 free throws compared to just four threes and 14 free throws for the Scots.
Lyon took an 8-7 lead in the first half on a bucket by Ray Price, but HSSU took the lead in its next possession on a jumper by Deshawn Munson. The Hornets held a lead against the Scots the rest of the way.
Cole Anderson led the Scots offensively with a team-high 18 points, while Dominique Loyd also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Crowley’s Ridge College selected to NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship
