NEA NAIA Roundup (3/4/2020)

Travon Cobb had a career day, scoring a career-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting. The senior did not want this to be his last game in an Eagles uniform, making six 3-point field goals on nine attempts. Fellow senior Marquez Chew would not be denied, either, as he played the full 90 minutes, scoring 12 points while collecting nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. He is now one steal away from tying the school record of 184 career takeaways.