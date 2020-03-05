Police: 47-year-old Jonesboro man arrested for physically touching 14-year-old

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday after police say he became physically inappropriate with a 14-year-old juvenile victim.
According to Jonesboro Police, Michael Montgomery, 47, inappropriately, both under and over clothing, touched a 14-year-old juvenile.
The victim stated that Montgomery had repeatedly touched her inappropriately, and would give her massages and would "raspberry" her chest and stomach areas.
Police say the victim made it clear to Montgomery that this was not okay with her, but Montgomery continued this inappropriate behavior several times over the course of several weeks.
Montgomery was arrested on charges of 4th Degree Sexual Assault. Judge Boling set his bond for $50,000. He’s due back in court on April 24, 2020.
