Ag for Autism hold 9th annual Ag Bash fundraiser

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A big night for Autism awareness in Jonesboro as Ag for Autism hosted their 9th annual Ag Bash Thursday at Centennial Hall at Arkansas State University.
The fundraiser raises money for Autism awareness and for grants to support caregivers, school districts, and individuals with autism in Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel.
“Individuals that have an autistic child who may need an iPad or something like that because there are so many new apps that are on iPads now that are beneficial to Autistic children,” Ag for Autism President Danny Graham said.
A banquet, raffle and live entertainment greeted guests. The entertainment was from four musicians who are on the autism spectrum.
Joey Havdala sang three songs, Parker McCarthy played the violin and mandolin, while Mitchell Griggs played Native American flutes, and Hunter Rogers played the piano and sang.
Three of the four entertainers received a grant from Ag for Autism in the past.
Ag for Autism started nine years ago with three individual companies who wanted to help those on the Autism spectrum and has grown over the years.
Graham said individuals and companies, who want to help out the cause, do not have to be in the agriculture field.
The guest speaker for the Ag Bash this year was Valley View Intermediate School Special Education teacher Angela Smith. She said the recent Ag for Autism grant her school received went toward a sensory library at Valley View.
