Arkansas Department of Education adds AMI days to prevent coronavirus outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Education is releasing information to school districts across the state regarding guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus.
According to a report from content partner KARK, these guidelines include similar standard procedures practiced for many viral diseases such as the flu.
The major difference in this new wave of procedures is an increase in the amount of Alternate Methods of Instruction or AMI Days they are allowed to apply for.
The total doubling from 5 days to 10 to combat not only the coronavirus but illness in general.
Districts have until May 1 to submit an application, according to KARK.
