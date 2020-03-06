Arkansas State women rally from 21 down in 3rd to beat South Alabama

Jones knocked down a three from the top of the arc to once again make it a 10-point game, but Washington and Wallace scored back-to-back buckets to trim it to six with less than five minutes to go. After a Kines trey at the 4:50 mark, it became the Jireh Washington show, as she heated up with her 16 point stretch in which the only other A-State bucket was a big one, as Ford drilled a go-ahead corner three with 1:11 to go. During that final four-minute stretch, the Red Wolves held USA to just four points.