Businessman, ex-congressman Amory Houghton Jr. dead at 93

In this Sept. 18, 2004, file photo, U.S. Rep. Amory Houghton Jr., R-N.Y., speaks during a U.S. Congressional delegation visit in Baghdad, Iraq. Houghton, who served as chairman of Corning Glass Works, before the company changed its name to Corning Inc., for nearly 20 years, and then served for 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his Corning, N.Y., home. He was 93. (Source: AP Photo/Jim MacMillan, Pool, File)