Delta Air Lines launching nonstop flight from Memphis to Boston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another flight will soon be added to Delta Air Lines in Memphis.
According to a press release from the Memphis International Airport, Delta announced that they will launch a daily nonstop flight between the Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). The flight will begin Oct. 4, 2020.
Previously, Boston was MEM’s top unserved destination. An average of 85 passengers traveled each way daily between the two cities, according to MEM officials.
The Boston flight will bring Delta’s number of destinations at MEM to eight, joining Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, and Salt Lake City.
“We’re committed to serving our customers with exceptional service to the destinations they want to go,” said Charlie Schewe, Delta’s Director — New England Sales. “Not only does this new route easily connect the Memphis community to a top leisure and business market, but it seamlessly connects our customers around the world with Boston serving as a major coastal gateway.”
Memphis to Boston (starts October 5)
- Departs: 7 a.m. (CST)
- Arrives: 11 a.m. (EST)
Boston to Memphis (starts October 4)
- Departs: 6:30 p.m. (EST)
- Arrives: 9:05 p.m. (CST)
