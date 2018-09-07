GREAT Weekend Ahead

Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall to near freezing tonight. Cover or bring any sensitive plants inside just in case of a light freeze. After a cold start, the sun will help temperatures to the mid-50s. A few clouds could slip in before sunset with partly cloudy skies expected overnight. Not as cold Sunday morning as temperatures fall to around 40. Mid-60s and a few clouds are expected on Sunday. Our nice weather comes to an end Monday as thick clouds and rain move through. Expect around a half-inch of rain to fall throughout the day with temperatures in the low 60s and windy conditions. We’ll be near 70 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few scattered storms possible. Severe weather still looks possible so we’ll have to watch for that next week. More rain and cooler temperatures move in for the end of next week.