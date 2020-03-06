Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Longhorns have gone from unwatchable to unbeatable. A five-game win streak with a lineup decimated by injuries has raised Texas from near the bottom of the Big 12 into a possible NCAA Tournament team. And they are slowly turning the conversation about the future for coach Shaka Smart. The winning streak is a making a strong argument to let him stick around despite the program's struggles over the previous three years. Texas hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.