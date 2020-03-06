Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas forcefully objected to charges that its storied men's basketball program, currently No. 1 in the nation, and its football programs had committed significant violations tied primarily to recruiting when it issued its formal response to the NCAA's notice of allegations Thursday night. In a series of documents that total nearly 300 pages of arguments and supporting materials, the school claims that several facts involving Bill Self's basketball program are in dispute, including charges that Kansas lacked institutional control and that the Hall of Fame coach and his assistant, Kurtis Townsend, had committed a series of high-level violations.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 in their home finale, and No. 25 Michigan beat Nebraska 82-58. The Wolverines also welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center. Beilein watched from a box about halfway up the seating bowl as his old team closed out its home schedule. Michigan led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 run. Nebraska was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules. The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight. Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 68-60 win over Wichita State. Tyler Harris added 19 points for Memphis. Lester Quinones had 12 points and seven rebounds. Dexter Dennis scored 15 points to lead Wichita State. Jamarius Burton and Jaime Echenique added 13 points apiece.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim showed no signs of the groin tightness that kept him from making his previously scheduled start, pitching two shutout innings for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets. After Adam Wainwright gave up five runs and eight hits in four innings, Kim extended his spring training scoreless streak this year to five innings. He allowed his first three hits. Kim went 17-6 with a 2.51 ERA as a starter last season for the SK Wyverns and was selected best pitcher in South Korea. St. Louis signed him to an $8 million, two-year contract. .
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alex Gordon remains a key figure for the Kansas City Royals after 13 seasons with the small-market franchise. The team is unlikely to replicate its consecutive World Series appearances from 2014 and '15, but Gordon is hoping to help usher in the next Kansas City contender. The seven-time Gold Glove winner in left field re-signed with the Royals for $4 million this year after his $72 million, four-year deal expired. He said it would be a “privilege” to finish out his career with Kansas City.
UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State has won four straight games and with a win Sunday over Ohio State would claim a third straight Big Ten regular-season championship. The Spartans also would lock up the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament next week. The Spartans were in the middle of the pack a month ago but have flashed their traditional March form in recent games. Maryland and Wisconsin also have locked up double byes for the Big Ten Tournament, which begins next week in Indianapolis.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rae Burrell scored 16 points and Rennia Davis scored 15 with nine rebounds and Tennessee beat Missouri 64-51 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Burrell and Davis combined to score 24 in the second half. Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 13 for Tennessee, which now has won 25 of its last 33 post-season conference tournament games since 2008. No. 6-seed Tennessee advances to play third-seeded Kentucky on Friday. Missouri, the 11th seed, established a 34-26 halftime lead on the strength of 12-of-25 shooting from the field that included five 3-pointers. Tennessee regrouped and Missouri fell apart as the Volunteers outscored the Tigers 23-6 in the third quarter. Aijha Blackwell led Missouri with 13 points.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Amy Dlik scored 22 points, Naz Hillmon added 20 and seventh-seeded Michigan used a strong third-quarter to defeat 10th-seeded Nebraska 81-75 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Leigha Brown and Isabelle Bourne combined for 22 points to put Nebraska on top 42-34 at halftime but the Wolverines took the lead for good with a 13-2 run to open the second half. Hilmon contributed five points, Akienreh Johnson tied it at 44 with a layup and Maddie Nolan followed with a 3-pointer for the lead. Brown finished with 22 points and Bourne 16.