HIV Symposium aims to break down stigmas, educate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Health care professionals were on the A-State campus Friday learning about the importance of HIV treatment and prevention.
Students at NYITCOM at A-State brought the idea for the HIV Symposium to administrators last year, after realizing the need for education on the issue.
Most new HIV diagnoses happen mostly in the South, and one in seven people that have HIV don’t know that they have it.
Student doctor Kyle Beckman said a big goal for the symposium was to break down some of the stigmas surrounding HIV.
“It’s crucial that in this region, we have the education, we’re educating providers, we’re educating all health care professionals,” said Beckman.
To learn more about HIV treatment, prevention and management visit the AIDS Education and Training Centers website here.
You can also visit the Arkansas Department of Health website here.
