Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-BOY'S-KILLING-ARKANSAS
Mistrial declared for Arkansas man convicted of killing son
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A mistrial has been declared for an Arkansas man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting the child with a stick. KHOG-TV reports that the mistrial for Mauricio Torres was declared Thursday after Torres' stepson jumped up from the witness stand after a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse. Torres was found guilty Wednesday of capital murder and battery in Isaiah Torres' death. Investigators say Torres sexually assaulted Isaiah with a stick while camping in Missouri in 2015. The boy died at an Arkansas hospital a day later. Torres faced death or life in prison without parole.
REDISTRICTING-ARKANSAS
Arkansas ballot measure would change redistricting process
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal has been filed in Arkansas that would create a new nine-member independent commission to redraw the state's congressional and legislative districts. Arkansas Voters First on Thursday filed the proposed amendment to the state's constitution that the group hopes to get on the ballot this fall. The group must submit nearly 90,000 signatures from registered voters by July 3 to qualify the measure for the ballot. Arkansas' legislative districts are redrawn by a panel comprised of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state. The state's U.S. House district lines are redrawn by the Legislature.
ARKANSAS SEWER SYSTEM
State sues city for not complying with wastewater agreement
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials filed a lawsuit against a city, seeking more than $80,000 in fines over the city’s alleged failure to comply with a wastewater treatment plant agreement. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday imposed the fines a day after it filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to compel Bethel Heights to prevent wastewater from pooling through the surface of the city’s treatment site. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Robert Rhoads, an attorney representing Bethel Heights, says the city, is in compliance. But the lawsuit says that wastewater in Bethel Heights has been surfacing at the city’s facility daily from November 13, 2019 to February 23, 2020.
DRESS AS YOUR FAVORITE PERSON
Arkansas boy dresses as security officer for school event
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas boy dressed up as his school's security officer on the day students were told to dress as their favorite person. Officer Jeffery Cross told KTHV-TV in Little Rock that he was honored that kindergartner Easton Blocker dressed up like him on Wednesday. Cross says Easton hugs him every morning. Cross is the school security officer at Bobby G. Lester Elementary School in Jacksonville, located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. The is the first year for the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District to have armed security officers.
ARKANSAS INMATE COMMUTED
Arkansas woman convicted of killing husband getting clemency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor says he will commute the sentence of a woman convicted more than three decades ago of fatally shooting her husband, who had physically abused her. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced his intent to make Willie Mae Harris immediately eligible for parole. Harris was convicted in 1985 of first degree murder in the shooting death of her husband. Harris admitted to shooting her husband, but has said it was an accident related to self defense. Harris is legally blind and the state Parole Board has recommended she receive clemency several times over the years.
ARKANSAS BUDGET
Arkansas governor details $5.8 billion budget proposal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is proposing a $5.8 billion budget for the coming year that increases state spending by 1.5%. Hutchinson detailed his proposal on Wednesday as lawmakers began hearings ahead of next month's legislative session focused primarily on the budget. The Republican governor said he wants to set aside more of the state's $170 million surplus toward a long-term reserve fund needed in case of an economic downturn. That reserve currently has about $152 million. The bulk of the nearly $89 million Hutchinson proposed in additional spending would go toward Medicaid.