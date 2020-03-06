Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MASSAGE THERAPIST-KANSAS WOMEN ATHLETES
Kansas investigating massage therapist for female athletes
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas officials say a Lawrence man recently charged with a child sex crime had provided massage services to some women's athletic teams since 2015. The therapist, 48-year-old Shawn O'Brien, was an independent contractor who operated Medissage in Lawrence. O'Brien was charged recently in Douglas County with aggravated indecent liberties with a child in incidents from seven or eight years ago. Chancellor Doug Girard and Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a statement Thursday they were “deeply troubled” by an internal inquiry into the situation. They said the school is providing support to student-athletes, parents and staff who might have been impacted by the therapist’s association with the university.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING-LEGISLATION
Senators urge changes to reduce Missouri River flooding
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican senators from four states that have seen severe flooding from the Missouri River are backing legislation that would require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to change its management of the river to reduce flood risk. The proposal would require the Corps to take steps to reduce flood risks along the lower Missouri River by changing the way it manages the dams and by strengthening levees along the river. The proposal is backed by all the senators from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Corps officials say flood protection remains their highest priority.
MULTI-COUNTY DRUG BUST
6 arrested, 1 sought in multi-county Kansas drug bust
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — Central Kansas law enforcement authorities arrested six people and are searching for a seventh after an investigation into a multi-county methamphetamine ring. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said seven warrants were issued Wednesday in Barton, Stafford and Pawnee counties. He said officers developed information from several sources including an inmate who was allegedly running drug deals on a recorded line in the Barton County jail. KAKE-TV reports officers found large amounts of cash, methamphetamine, drug processing materials and firearms. Three preschool-aged children were taken into protective custody at one location. Five of the warrants were served in Great Bend, with one in St. John and one in rural Larned.
AP-US-OPIOID-VAPING-LAWSUITS-STATES-
Amid opioid, vaping suits, Kansas looks to curb local action
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Business groups and Kansas' Republican attorney general are pushing for a state law that could prevent cities, counties and local school districts from suing big corporations such as opioid and vaping products manufacturers. The proposal would give Attorney General Derek Schmidt's office oversight of local officials' decisions to hire outside attorneys, and it's modeled after a law Texas enacted last year. Supporters say they're trying to make it easier to reach broad, nationwide settlements of legal issues, and prevent what arm of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls a “shakedown.” Critics say the measure would allow big corporations to escape accountability for their misconduct.
DISASTER DECLARATION-WILD FIRES
Gov. Kelly issues disaster declaration over fire risk
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a disaster emergency declaration because of the risk of wildfires. Kelly signed the declaration Thursday and it is in effect through Saturday. The risk of fire is high because much of the state is dry with low humidity, strong winds and an abundance of dry vegetation. Kansans are being urged to be careful when burning outside, including using grills, and to completely extinguish burning materials before discarding them. Kelly said the declaration will allow the state to use whatever resources needed to help local emergency responders if fires break out.
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER-SEX CRIMES
Ex-school resource officer pleads guilty to child sex crimes
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City, Kansas, school resource officer will be sentenced in May for committing sex crimes against children. Michael Eugene English Sr. pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with children between the ages of 14 and 16. The Kansas City Star reports English was a school system security guard before joining the Kansas City, Kansas, School District's independent police unit in 2015. Authorities say the crimes began in January 2018. An investigation began in March of that year when a parent notified police. English faces a maximum of just over 14 years in prison. He will be sentenced May 8.
TOPEKA SCHOOL BURGLARIZED
Laptops, iPads and sports uniforms taken from Topeka school
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A private Topeka school is closed for one day after thieves stole laptops, iPads and sports uniforms and damaged at least 10 rooms. Topeka police are investigating the burglary early Thursday at Topeka Lutheran School. Staff discovered the break-in when they arrived for work. WIBW reports police say more than 20 laptops, Chromebooks, iPads, food, cash, uniforms and other items were taken. The school cancelled classes Thursday to allow teachers and staff to clean up the damage.
TOPEKA HOMICIDE
Woman charged in Topeka shooting death during the weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 47-year-old Topeka woman is charged with second-degree murder in an apparent domestic dispute over the weekend. Raishawn Smith-Parker was charged Wednesday in the death of 51-year-old Kelly Parker. Smith-Parker is being held in Shawnee County jail on $500,000 bond. Police were called to a home Saturday and found Parker in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. Smith-Parker is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.