Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a disaster emergency declaration because of the risk of wildfires. Kelly signed the declaration Thursday and it is in effect through Saturday. The risk of fire is high because much of the state is dry with low humidity, strong winds and an abundance of dry vegetation. Kansans are being urged to be careful when burning outside, including using grills, and to completely extinguish burning materials before discarding them. Kelly said the declaration will allow the state to use whatever resources needed to help local emergency responders if fires break out.