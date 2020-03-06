Lawrence County employees work together to keep offices open during flu season

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The flu has hit the Lawrence County Courthouse offices hard, but they’re working together to keep their services available to the public.
Despite several being out with the flu, the county hasn’t had to close any of its courthouse offices.
County Judge John Thomison said the virus hasn’t hit every office at one, allowing the employees and elected officials to work together to make sure Lawrence County residents have access to whatever they might need.
“The public comes in here to deal with so many issues through the courts whether to register paperwork or land, taxes, assessments, car tags," said Thomison.
The courthouse is being cleaned daily and Judge Thomison says he’s proud of how the employees have stepped in to help out.
Lawrence County E-911 is also taking precautions, asking anyone calling with the flu or flu-like symptoms to let dispatchers know so their first responders can better prepare.
