March 6: What you need to know

It's Friday, March 6.
Weather Headlines
It’ll feel noticeably cooler out the door this morning, especially with steady northwest winds.
“Feels Like” temperatures early today fall into the low 30s before sunshine warms us to the mid-50s.
Sunny, dry weather continues into the weekend with highs rebounding to the mid-60s.
With this warmer weather comes a daily threat of showers and thunderstorms next week.

News Headlines
Residents in one Region 8 town are fired up after the city tore down its skate park. This morning, the mayor responds.
The future looks bright for area farmers harvesting solar power.
As the coronavirus death toll hits 11 in the United States, Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders spent Thursday discussing their plan of attack.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
