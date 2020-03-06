Mistrial declared for Arkansas man convicted of killing son

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A mistrial has been declared for an Arkansas man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting the child with a stick.
KHOG-TV reports that the mistrial for Mauricio Torres was declared Thursday after Torres' stepson jumped up from the witness stand after a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse.
Torres was found guilty Wednesday of capital murder and battery in Isaiah Torres' death. Investigators say Torres sexually assaulted Isaiah with a stick while camping in Missouri in 2015.
The boy died at an Arkansas hospital a day later. Torres faced death or life in prison without parole.
