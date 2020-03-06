Nonprofit Summit strengthens local organizations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nonprofit organizations from across Northeast Arkansas came together Friday to learn how to better serve Region 8.
This is the only nonprofit conference in Northeast Arkansas catering specifically to strengthening nonprofit organizations and groups.
The CEO of Kharis Grants and Services, Shunqetta Cunningham, started the summit as a way to help nonprofits in every aspect of their jobs.
“We talk about subjects ranging from grant writing, program evaluation, how to attract and retain volunteers, and then also we get to the heart of leadership,” said Cunningham.
The nonprofit summit is open to all nonprofit groups, volunteers, or anyone interested in starting a nonprofit organization.
You can learn more about this year’s nonprofit summit by visiting the Kharis Grants and Services Facebook page here.
You can also visit their website here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.