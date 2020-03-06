School receives recognition by Gov. Hutchinson for STEAM program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton STEAM gained recognition Thursday as being the first school in Arkansas with Cognia STEM accomplishments.
The school invited Gov. Asa Hutchinson to be a part of the big event.
Cognia STEM examined the school’s program and say they are meeting high expectations in the STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics program.
Superintendent James Dunivan says it’s important for kids to get excited to come to school.
“This is about the children. It’s about their future,” he says. “We’ve got to find ways to teach them and reach them, to ignite these little fires in them, before they graduate. We’re trying to expose them to as much as we can here.”
The idea came to the school to be more ‘project-based learning’ and intrigue kids more.
"We decided a long time ago, we’re going to have to change our teaching model in our intermediate level and some of our other levels,” he says.
Dunivan predicts the school’s program to continue, expanding into the junior high school.
“What I see in the future is to continue to grow,” he says. “We are refining the things we can offer here. We’re always shifting and moving in the direction we think the kids need to go.”
