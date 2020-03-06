STEAM Expo showcases local schools

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several schools in Region 8 spent Friday afternoon showing off the projects they’ve created in their STEM and STEAM programs.
Local schools were able to show off what they’ve been doing, and other schools were able to observe and learn so they can take these ideas and apply them in their classrooms.
Delta STEM Center Director Allen Hays said these programs are a way to teach students outside of learning straight from a textbook or instruction.
“The STEM and the STEAM they get used to doing critical thinking and project-based learning so that they can develop their own styles of thinking, their own styles of making so when they get out into careers or they get to college they have a lot of different things in their toolbox,” said Hays.
The projects included everything from educational videos and experiments to hands-on activities.
If your school is interested in attending next year’s expo, you can contact A-State Education Renewal Zone Director, Jill Clogston at jclogson@astate.edu or Dr. Dixie Keyes at dkeyes@astate.edu.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.