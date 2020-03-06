Groundbreaking held for Stoddard County, Mo. jail project

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Stoddard County tax dollars are being put to good use as a state-of-the-art facility is being built.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s department and city officials held a groundbreaking as construction began on the addition of a new jail. The new building was needed due to the old jail’s failing condition and overcrowding.
“Right now, we are way over capacity. It’s hard to deal with the amount of inmates that we have in our small jail," said Sheriff Carl Hefner.
He went on to say that with the larger capacity, they will be able to get the people off the street that need to be off the street and in the jail.
With the addition of the new facility, the jail will host 152 beds, with private visitation rooms, drug and alcohol rehabilitation classes, church ministries and a recreation area.
The new jail project is scheduled to be completed in the next two years.
