Toby Keith is coming to town

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Toby Keith is bringing his Country Comes to Town tour to Jonesboro.
The country music superstar will perform Friday, July 17, at First National Bank Arena.
Among his hits are “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Beer for My Horses,” “Who’s that Man,” and “How Do You Like Me Now.”
Laine Hardy and Waterloo Revival are the special guests.
Tickets go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased by visiting tickets.astate.edu or by calling 870-972-2781.
Tickets will also be available during a pre-sale on March 12 at 10 a.m.
