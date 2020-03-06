Williams lifts #25 Arkansas women over #15 Texas A&M 67-66

Texas A&M (22-8) scored the first 12 points of the game and led 38-26 behind Carter’s 17 points. The Aggies shot 52% and the Razorbacks 23%, going 3 of 18 on 3-pointers. Dundee, who had one point in the first half, opened and closed Arkansas’ scoring in the third quarter, when the Razorbacks got as close as one.