Arkansas State baseball falls to Gardner-Webb in series opener

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State Baseball team dropped its series opener to Gardner-Webb 6-4, Friday evening at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field.
Jack Jumper (2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 K, 2 BB), suffered his third loss of the season, in relief, when he scattered four hits while striking out one.
Arkansas State (5-8) took the lead 4-3, in the fourth, after Ben Klutts singled through the right side then advanced to second on a Gardner-Webb throwing error, which scored Tyler Duncan and Liam Hicks.
Arkansas State tied up the contest 2-2, in the fourth, when Will Huber sent an RBI SAC fly to right field to score Ben Klutts then Parker Rowland filed out to right to bring home Sky-Lar Culver. Klutts finished the night with a team-high two hits, 2 RBI and a run.
Gardner-Webb (7-6) struck first, tacking on a two-spot in the top of the second, after a SAC fly by Grey LaSpaluto scored Eric Jones and an A-State throwing error allowed Keiji Parkhurst to come home. Jones registered two runs and a hit in the contest.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs also added runs in the fifth (1), sixth (1) and ninth (2).
The Red Wolves will be back Saturday, March 7, when it continues its series with Gardner-Webb. The first pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
