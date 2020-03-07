Arkansas State bowling 3rd after Day 1 of Music City Classic

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State bowling team is in third place, after the first day of competition at the Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tenn.
“We got out of the gates really well and we were able to win a couple of good matches against two ranked opponents in Vanderbilt and Youngstown,” said A-State head bowling coach Justin Kostick. “Our match with Vanderbilt came down to the wire and we were able to get enough to win.
The Red Wolves finished the first day of competition 5-0, with a total pinfall of 4,977 on an 199.1 average.
Arkansas State will continue action at the Music City Classic, Saturday, March 7 when it competes in traditional style matches at the Smyrna Bowling Center. Sunday's three best-of-seven Baker format events are scheduled to begin at 9:25 a.m.
