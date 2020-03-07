Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Troy Saturday on Senior Day

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State women’s basketball (11-17, 8-9 Sun Belt) vs. Troy (24-4, 15-2 Sun Belt)
Saturday, March 7 • 4:00 PM CT • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+
Arkansas State is set to host Troy for Senior Day at 4 p.m. CT Friday at First National Bank Arena in the regular-season finale. Action will be broadcast live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network at 95.3 The Ticket, as well as 970 AM and now 96.9 FM.
Come early as A-State’s four graduating seniors will be recognized prior to tip-off.
So far this season, Arkansas State has had three or more players record double-digit scoring in 18 of its 28 games. A-State had three or more players score in double figures in 19 of the Red Wolves’ 30 games last season. Since the 2012-13 season, Arkansas State is 94-46 (.671) when three or more players score in double figures.
In A-State’s 11 wins, the Red Wolves have posted 177 assists to 273 made baskets for a 64.8% assist percentage. When A-State is victorious, three players average in double figures: Jireh Washington (14.1), Peyton Martin (13.3) and Morgan Wallace (12.0). Wallace also nearly averages a double-double at 9.9 rebounds per game in those 11 wins.
Before coming back from down 21 to defeat South Alabama on March 5, A-State’s biggest deficit overcome this year was a 15-point comeback win over Georgia State. The Red Wolves also battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit to oust ULM on 2/1.
Arkansas State has played Troy 26 times in the history of the two programs dating back to 2006, with A-State holding a 14-11 lead in the overall series and a 6-3 edge in Jonesboro. The Trojans have won the last eight meetings, most recently claiming a 79-64 decision on February 22 at Trojan Arena.
Arkansas State has forced double-digit turnovers in all but two games this season, including at least 15 takeaways 19 times (nine games with 20 or more). The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 15 times or fewer in 15 games this year, including a season-low six on Feb. 22 at Troy and 10 times or less seven times. When A-State wins, it averages 13.5 turnovers allowed per game with a turnover margin of +4.8 while boasting an assist/turnover ratio of 1.2.
Arkansas State ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference in total steals (264) and steals per game (9.43). Morgan Wallace ranks fourth in the league in steals per game (1.96) and total steals (52). The Red Wolves have swiped 10 or more steals in 17 games, including 12 of their last 17 games. A-State has tallied 13 or more steals eight times this season.
This season, through 28 games, A-State has been among the nation’s best at getting to the free-throw line, ranking fifth in the league (82nd nationally) with 545 free-throw attempts. According to HerHoopStats.com, the Red Wolves rank 33rd nationally (out of 351 teams) in Free Throw Rate (% of two-point scoring attempts including all free throw trips that result in a free throw trip) with a 19.7 percent clip. Additionally, HerHoopStats.com ranks the Red Wolves 68th nationally in percentage of points from free throws (20.2%). Defensively, the Red Wolves hold opponents to a 14.5 percent clip in that area, which ranks 29th nationally. Peyton Martin ranks sixth in the league (111th nationally) at getting to the line, attempting 135 free throws this season while Jireh Washington ranks seventh in the conference with 135 attempts.
Jada Ford has made a three-pointer in 24 consecutive games and now ranks fourth all-time in threes made (184).
