Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Troy Saturday on Senior Day

This season, through 28 games, A-State has been among the nation’s best at getting to the free-throw line, ranking fifth in the league (82nd nationally) with 545 free-throw attempts. According to HerHoopStats.com, the Red Wolves rank 33rd nationally (out of 351 teams) in Free Throw Rate (% of two-point scoring attempts including all free throw trips that result in a free throw trip) with a 19.7 percent clip. Additionally, HerHoopStats.com ranks the Red Wolves 68th nationally in percentage of points from free throws (20.2%). Defensively, the Red Wolves hold opponents to a 14.5 percent clip in that area, which ranks 29th nationally. Peyton Martin ranks sixth in the league (111th nationally) at getting to the line, attempting 135 free throws this season while Jireh Washington ranks seventh in the conference with 135 attempts.