Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points in 27 minutes and was one of six Oklahoma City players to finish in double figures as the Thunder routed the New York Knicks 126-103. Chris Paul added 21 points and 12 assists for Oklahoma City, which has won two straight, and seven of 10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 18 points. Dennis Schroder and Hamidou Diallo had 16 and 12, respectively, off the bench, and Steven Adams contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds. Despite an 18-point performance from Elfrid Payton, New York has dropped consecutive games, and has lost eight of 10.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Kiara Williams grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds and was fouled on a putback, sinking two free throws with 8.6 seconds left to lift fifth-seeded Arkansas to a 67-66 win over fourth-seeded Texas A&M in a battle of Top 25 teams in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals. The 25th-ranked Razorbacks never led until Williams made her free throws. The 15th-ranked Aggies went to top scorer Chennedy Carter but her floater in the lane was blocked by Rokia Doubia and time ran out. Makyala Daniels led the Razorbacks with 13 points and Carter had 23 points for the Aggies.
UNDATED (AP) — There are two crucial Big 12 men's basketball games on Saturday. The first involves No. 4 Baylor heading to West Virginia. The second is top-ranked Kansas at Texas Tech. Baylor has lost two of its last four games. The Bears must win and hope Kansas stumbles against the Red Raiders to earn a share of the conference title.