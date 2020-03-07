Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Matheny was let go two seasons ago from his job as St. Louis Cardinals manager. Now as Ned Yost's replacement with Kansas City, Matheny is excited about an opportunity to build the Royals from the ground up, and his players are ready for his enthusiasm. The Cardinals won three NL Central titles and one pennant in 6 1/2 years under Matheny. They missed the postseason in 2016 and '17, and he was fired midway through the 2018 season. Matheny joined the Royals in their player development department a year ago.