HUB off to a better start, still needs donations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The HUB Human Resource Center became close to closing their doors, but many donations keep them continuing their efforts.
Once the community realized the severity of the issue, they stepped up and filled the need.
Director Gwendolyn Zugarek says they have been promised and received a total of $24,000.
This amount will supply the HUB for roughly six months. Zugarek says they are so thankful, but money will still need to come in to keep operating.
“As an organization, it would feel a lot better if we were more than, we weren’t talking in months,” she says. “We were talking about years out so we want to keep the momentum going in the community. Let them know, we still have need. Our plan is to eventually grow.”
She says they have applied for a large grant that would keep them in operations for five years, but have not heard a word back on if they will receive that grant or not.
The HUB needs the following items:
- Coffee
- Sugar
- Creamer
- Paper cups
- Individual snacks like crackers, tuna fish packets, Vienna sausages, granola bars
- Toothpaste
- Shaving cream, razors
- Deodorant
- Pocket hand sanitizer
For more information on how to donate, click here or call 870-333-5731.
