Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-KANSAS-WATKINS
FEC reviews father's funds funneled to Kansas Rep. Watkins
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Federal Election Commission is examining now-refunded campaign contributions that Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins’ father funneled through the freshman Republican congressman’s sisters and others during the 2018 campaign. The Kansas City Star reports that Topeka physician Steven Watkins Sr. confirmed Friday that the FEC is looking into thousands of dollars he steered into his son’s campaign through other donors, including his daughters and a homebuilder. The congressman has been under investigation by local officials over whether he violated state election laws for previously listing a UPS Inc. store as his residence. He's facing a GOP primary challenge from State Treasurer Jake LaTurner.
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER-SEX CRIMES
Ex-school resource officer pleads no contest to sex crimes
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City, Kansas, school resource officer will be sentenced in May for committing sex crimes against children. Michael Eugene English Sr. pleaded no contest Monday to three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with children between the ages of 14 and 16. The Kansas City Star reports English was a school system security guard before joining the Kansas City, Kansas, School District's independent police unit in 2015. Authorities say the crimes began in January 2018. An investigation began in March of that year when a parent notified police. English faces a maximum of just over 14 years in prison. He will be sentenced May 8.
MASSAGE THERAPIST-KANSAS WOMEN ATHLETES
Kansas investigating massage therapist for female athletes
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas officials say a man recently charged with a child sex crime had provided massage services to some women's athletic teams since 2015. The therapist, 48-year-old Shawn O'Brien, was an independent contractor who operated Medissage in Lawrence. O'Brien was charged recently with aggravated indecent liberties with a child after a girl accused him of touching her sexually seven or eight years ago under the guise of a “massage.” Chancellor Doug Girard and Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a statement Thursday they were “deeply troubled” by an internal inquiry into the situation. They say the school is providing support to student-athletes, parents and staff.
CORRECTIONAL DENTAL INSTRUCTOR
Kansas prison dental instructor sentenced to 32 months
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas prison dental instructor convicted of molesting a female inmate has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Thomas Co also will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years. Prosecutors had said Co molested six female inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility between 2011 and 2018 while teaching them how to make dentures, but a jury convicted him on only one count. The conviction involved a woman whose complaints in January 2017 prompted an internal investigation that concluded Co should be fired.
POLICE SHOOTING-PATROL
Kansas trooper grazes fleeing Missouri motorist with bullet
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper fired multiple shots at a fleeing Missouri motorist and grazed the man with a bullet after he rammed a patrol car. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the pursuit started Thursday night after a trooper attempted to stop a pickup truck with a stolen tag on the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County. The release said 40-year-old Robert Knapp, of Springfield, drove west toward Topeka until troopers were able to use tire-deflating devices and a tactical maneuver to stop the truck. The KBI said Knapp then rammed the patrol car, leading a trooper to fire shots.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING-LEGISLATION
Senators urge changes to reduce Missouri River flooding
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican senators from four states that have seen severe flooding from the Missouri River are backing legislation that would require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to change its management of the river to reduce flood risk. The proposal would require the Corps to take steps to reduce flood risks along the lower Missouri River by changing the way it manages the dams and by strengthening levees along the river. The proposal is backed by all the senators from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Corps officials say flood protection remains their highest priority.
MULTI-COUNTY DRUG BUST
6 arrested, 1 sought in multi-county Kansas drug bust
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — Central Kansas law enforcement authorities arrested six people and are searching for a seventh after an investigation into a multi-county methamphetamine ring. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said seven warrants were issued Wednesday in Barton, Stafford and Pawnee counties. He said officers developed information from several sources including an inmate who was allegedly running drug deals on a recorded line in the Barton County jail. KAKE-TV reports officers found large amounts of cash, methamphetamine, drug processing materials and firearms. Three preschool-aged children were taken into protective custody at one location. Five of the warrants were served in Great Bend, with one in St. John and one in rural Larned.
DEPUTY DRAGGED
Woman sentenced to 13 years in Kansas deputy dragging case
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A driver who dragged a Kansas sheriff's deputy while fleeing after being stopped has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison. Melissa Heinzman was sentenced Thursday for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and for probation violations. She also was ordered to pay more than than $33,000 in restitution. Prosecutors say Heinzman drove off in June 2019 after a Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy pulled her over, dragging the deputy about 100 feet (30.5 meters) and running over her leg. The deputy wasn't seriously hurt.