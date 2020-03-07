Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have determined that a St. Louis Pizza Hut worker acted in self-defense when he stabbed a customer who had threatened him with a knife during a confrontation about an order. St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Allison Hawk told The Associated Press on Friday that the customer showed up at the restaurant Monday angry and ready to fight. She says the man got the workers to go outside, where he drew a knife and told them he also had a gun. She says one of the workers then stabbed the customer several times with a kitchen knife. The customer's wife told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that workers wanted to fight her husband.