Memphis area man arrested in rape case in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis area man has a court date later this month after his arrest this week on suspicion of rape, according to Wynne police.
Owen Mize, 38, of Cordova was arrested March 5 after Wynne police responded to a report of a rape on March 4.
According to a news release from Wynne police, the investigation is ongoing. However, Mize was arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping, domestic battery in the 3rd degree and interfering with emergency communications.
A $100,000 bond was set for Mize, who will be arraigned March 23.
