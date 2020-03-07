Memphis area man arrested in rape case in Wynne

Owen Mize, 38, of Cordova was arrested March 5 on suspicion of rape, kidnapping, interfering with emergency communications and domestic battery in the 3rd degree. (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 6, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 7:16 PM

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis area man has a court date later this month after his arrest this week on suspicion of rape, according to Wynne police.

Owen Mize, 38, of Cordova was arrested March 5 after Wynne police responded to a report of a rape on March 4.

According to a news release from Wynne police, the investigation is ongoing. However, Mize was arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping, domestic battery in the 3rd degree and interfering with emergency communications.

A $100,000 bond was set for Mize, who will be arraigned March 23.

