Riverside alum Gavin Stone tosses no-hitter for UCA baseball

The junior right hander tossed the third no-hitter in school history, beating Southeastern Louisiana 2-0 in the series opener. Stone, from Lake City, Ark., was in control from the start, facing two batters over the minimum. He threw 112 pitches, with 85 for strikes, and walked just one batter. He also struck out a career-high 13 batters, including all three batters in the third as well as the final batter of the game.The Bears (6-7, 1-0) got all the offense they would need against SLU ace Trey Shaffer who was equally sharp through the first five innings in the sixth when junior second baseman Benny Ayala hit his league-leading fourth home run.