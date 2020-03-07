Rosanne Cash and Johnny Allison to be awarded with honorary doctorates from ASU

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A state business leader and the daughter of country music legend Johnny Cash will be receiving honorary degrees from Arkansas State University this spring, officials said Friday.
According to Arkansas State University, Johnny Allison and Rosanne Cash will receive honorary doctorates at this spring’s commencement ceremony May 16 at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.
Both Allison and Cash are being awarded the doctorates on account of their many achievements.
Johnny Allison is a 1966 graduate in business at Arkansas State. He received a degree from the College of Business. Allison would then go on to start the banking group that would be called Centennial Bank.
Rosanne Cash is one of America’s great singer-songwriters, a woman of letters, and historic preservationists. She was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015 and a major supporter of the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse received approval to award the honorary doctorates at the ASU System Board of Trustees meeting March 6.
