Seven arrested after drug investigation in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A month-long investigation into drug activity in Osceola led to the arrests of seven people this week on suspicion of drug charges, officials said Friday.
According to a media release from the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force, the investigation centered around the sale of crack cocaine in Osceola.
Authorities including DTF, Blytheville police, Osceola police and Mississippi County deputies went to a pair of houses in Osceola March 5 to serve search warrants. Police seized crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia at the home in the 200 block of Alfalfa, while seizing over an ounce of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and more than $5,600 at a house in the 200 block of Bel Air.
Eric Robinson, 40, of Osceola was arrested at the house on Alfalfa, while Reginald Jackson, 38, Charles Davis, 41, Blake Jacobs, 33, Robert Jackson, 43, Marcus Lewis and Keevin White, 38, all of Osceola were arrested at the house on Bel Air, DTF said.
Each of the seven arrested were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (crack cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In a statement released Friday, Osceola Police Chief Ollie Collins said cooperation among law enforcement was a key factor in the investigation.
“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of the officers assigned to the 2nd DTF. The results of this investigation and operation are indicative of what can be accomplished when departments cooperate and combine resources. I anticipate more arrests from this ongoing investigation,” Collins said.
