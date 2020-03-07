Seven arrested after drug investigation in Osceola

Authorities including DTF, Blytheville police, Osceola police and Mississippi County deputies went to a pair of houses in Osceola March 5 to serve search warrants. Police seized crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia at the home in the 200 block of Alfalfa, while seizing over an ounce of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and more than $5,600 at a house in the 200 block of Bel Air.