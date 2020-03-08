Arkansas State women’s basketball will face South Alabama in SBC Tournament

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference
The seeds and matchups for the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship, presented by First Bank and Trust, have been determined following the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday.
The championship opens with first-round games on Tuesday, March 10, and quarterfinal games on Wednesday, March 11, hosted by the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds on campus. The two quarterfinal winners advance to New Orleans and the Smoothie King Center, home of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, for semifinals games on Saturday, March 14, and championship game on Sunday, March 15.
The first round, quarterfinal and semifinal games are set for live coverage on ESPN+ with Sunday’s championship game slated for live coverage on ESPN3. All tournament games are available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices. Live statistics are available on SunBeltSports.org.
As the top two seeds, Coastal Carolina (25-4, 15-3 Sun Belt) and Troy (25-4, 16-2) received byes directly to the semifinals.
No. 1 seed Troy claimed its first regular-season title since joining the Sun Belt with its win over Arkansas State on Saturday. The Trojans are seeking their third Sun Belt Tournament title and fourth appearance in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. The Trojans enter the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a six-game winning streak on the way to a program record 25 wins.
No. 2 seed Coastal Carolina enters the championship having won 10 of its past 11 games. The Chanticleers will be playing for their first Sun Belt Tournament title. The 25 wins for the Chants are a new school record.
UTA (20-10, 14-4) will be the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will host the first and quarterfinal rounds of the tournament in Arlington. The Mavericks earned a top-four seed for the fourth-straight year and look to reach the semifinals for the third time in four seasons. UTA enters the tournament riding a seven-game winning streak.
Louisiana (17-12, 10-8) secured the fourth seed in the tournament and will host the two other first round tournament games on Tuesday and the second quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Ragin’ Cajuns defeated Texas State in their regular-season finale, pushing the Cajuns to the fourth seed following Little Rock’s loss to South Alabama earlier on Saturday.
The Championship tips off Tuesday with four first-round games on campus sites. At Louisiana, No. 5 Little Rock (11-18, 9-9) will square-off against eighth-seeded Appalachian State (11-18, 8-10) at 3 p.m. CT. In the second first-round game in Lafayette, the fourth-seeded Ragin’ Cajuns will play host to No. 9 Georgia Southern (10-19, 7-11) at 7 p.m. CT. At UTA, the No. 3 seed Mavericks host No. 10 seed Texas State (13-16, 6-12) at 6:00 p.m. CT. In the finale in Arlington, sixth-seeded South Alabama (14-16, 9-9) will square off against seventh-seeded Arkansas State (11-18, 8-10) at 8:30 p.m. CT.
The winners of the first-round games advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinal-round games at the same campus sites as Tuesday's first round. Wednesday's games tip off at 7 p.m. CT in Lafayette and in Arlington. The quarterfinal-round winners advance to New Orleans to take on top-seeded Troy and second-seeded Coastal Carolina.
The four teams advancing to New Orleans will meet in semifinal matchups scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. CT. The Championship game on Sunday is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN3.
2020 SUN BELT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
First Round at Campus Sites
Tuesday, March 10
Game 1 – No. 5 Little Rock vs. No. 8 Appalachian State • Lafayette, La. (ESPN+), 3 p.m.
Game 2 – No. 9 Georgia Southern at No. 4 Louisiana • Lafayette, La. (ESPN+), 7 p.m.
Game 3 – No. 10 Texas State at No. 3 UTA • Arlington, Texas (ESPN+), 6 p.m.
Game 4 – No. 6 South Alabama vs. No. 7 Arkansas State • Arlington, Texas (ESPN+), 8:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals at Campus Sites
Wednesday, March 11
Game 5 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner • Lafayette, La. (ESPN+), 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner • Arlington, Texas (ESPN+), 7 p.m.
Semifinals at Smoothie King Center
Saturday, March 14
Game 7 – Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 Troy (ESPN+), 5 p.m.
Game 8 – Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Coastal Carolina (ESPN+), 7:30 p.m.
Championship Game at Smoothie King Center
Sunday, March 15
Game 9 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN3), 6 p.m.
All Times are Central and Subject to Change
Championship Seeds and Conference Records
1. Troy (16-2)
2. Coastal Carolina (15-3)
3. UTA (14-4)
4. Louisiana (10-8)
5. Little Rock (9-9) 1
6. South Alabama (9-9) 1
7. Arkansas State (8-10) 2
8. Appalachian State (8-10) 2
9. Georgia Southern (7-11)
10. Texas State (6-12)
Tiebreakers
1. Little Rock and South Alabama finished the regular season tied with identical 9-9 records. The teams split during the regular season and neither had wins over the top three seeds in the tournament. Little Rock went 1-0 against No. 4 Louisiana while South Alabama split with the Cajuns, which would give Little Rock the higher seed over Louisiana.
2. Arkansas State and Appalachian State finished the regular season tied with identical 8-10 records. In their only matchup this season, the Red Wolves defeated the Mountaineers. This gives Arkansas State the No. 7 seed and makes Appalachian State the No. 8 seed.
