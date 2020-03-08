Arkansas State women’s basketball will face South Alabama in SBC Tournament

The Championship tips off Tuesday with four first-round games on campus sites. At Louisiana, No. 5 Little Rock (11-18, 9-9) will square-off against eighth-seeded Appalachian State (11-18, 8-10) at 3 p.m. CT. In the second first-round game in Lafayette, the fourth-seeded Ragin’ Cajuns will play host to No. 9 Georgia Southern (10-19, 7-11) at 7 p.m. CT. At UTA, the No. 3 seed Mavericks host No. 10 seed Texas State (13-16, 6-12) at 6:00 p.m. CT. In the finale in Arlington, sixth-seeded South Alabama (14-16, 9-9) will square off against seventh-seeded Arkansas State (11-18, 8-10) at 8:30 p.m. CT.