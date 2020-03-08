Austin Reaves drops 41 pts & game winner for Oklahoma

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) goes up for a shot in the final seconds of the second half as TCU guard RJ Nembhard (22) and guard Desmond Bane (1) defend in an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March 7, 2020. The bucket gave Oklahoma the lead and the 78-76 win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Source: Tony Gutierrez)