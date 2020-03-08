Austin Reaves drops 41 pts & game winner for Oklahoma

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) goes up for a shot in the final seconds of the second half as TCU guard RJ Nembhard (22) and guard Desmond Bane (1) defend in an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March 7, 2020. The bucket gave Oklahoma the lead and the 78-76 win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Source: Tony Gutierrez)
By Chris Hudgison | March 7, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 10:57 PM

FORT WORTH (KAIT) - A Cedar Ridge alum had a virtuoso performance Saturday night.

Austin Reaves fueled a Oklahoma rally with a career high 41 points. He also hit the game winner in the final seconds as the Sooners beat TCU 78-76. OU trailed by 18 at the half, marking the biggest road comeback in conference history.

Reaves was 12 of 23 from the field, made 15 of 16 free throws, and hit a pair of three-pointers. His previous career high was 24 pts on February 22nd against Oklahoma State.

The Sooners lock up the #3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. They’ll face West Virginia Thursday at 8:00pm on ESPN or ESPN2.

