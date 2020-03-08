Austin Reaves drops 41 pts & game winner for Oklahoma

FORT WORTH (KAIT) - A Cedar Ridge alum had a virtuoso performance Saturday night.
Austin Reaves fueled a Oklahoma rally with a career high 41 points. He also hit the game winner in the final seconds as the Sooners beat TCU 78-76. OU trailed by 18 at the half, marking the biggest road comeback in conference history.
Reaves was 12 of 23 from the field, made 15 of 16 free throws, and hit a pair of three-pointers. His previous career high was 24 pts on February 22nd against Oklahoma State.
The Sooners lock up the #3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. They’ll face West Virginia Thursday at 8:00pm on ESPN or ESPN2.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.