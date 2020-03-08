Culver drives in 3 as A-State baseball beats Gardner-Webb in series finale

Chandler Coates (6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 6 K) earned the win and registered a quality start, as he allowed six hits, four walks and six strikeouts. Max Gehler relieved Coates and tossed two scoreless innings while only allowing a walk. Kollin Stone also saw action out of the A-State bullpen in the ninth as retired all three of the batters he faced.