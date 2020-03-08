Culver drives in 3 as A-State baseball beats Gardner-Webb in series finale

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (3/8/20) – Strong defensive and pitching efforts by the Arkansas State baseball (7-8) team, limited Gardner-Webb to just one run, in its 6-1 series win, Sunday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field.
Chandler Coates (6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 6 K) earned the win and registered a quality start, as he allowed six hits, four walks and six strikeouts. Max Gehler relieved Coates and tossed two scoreless innings while only allowing a walk. Kollin Stone also saw action out of the A-State bullpen in the ninth as retired all three of the batters he faced.
Gardner-Webb (8-7) struck in the first, after a bases loaded Keiji Parkhurst walk, but the Red Wolves countered in the bottom half, after Culver singled through the left side to bring across Liam Hicks (1-1).
A-State outhit the Runnin’ Bulldogs 11-6 in Sunday’s contest.
Arkansas State battled in the sixth, tacking on a two-spot, when Culver slashed a two-out, two-run single down the right field line, bringing across Liam Hicks and Cullen Ray. Culver finished the night with a team-high three RBI, two hits and a triple.
The Red Wolves added another run in the seventh, when Gish sent a single down the right field line to score Jaylon Deshazier.
Along with Culver, Drew Tipton and Ben Klutts were able to register a multiple (2) hit game. Tipton also added two runs and a double as Klutts added two runs and two walks.
The Red Wolves will be back in action Tuesday, March 10, when it hosts Southern Illinois in a midweek contest. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium.
