Earle boys, Melbourne girls advance to 2A State Finals

Melbourne girls pose with the ticket after clinching another trip to Hot Springs. (Source: Melbourne School District)
By Chris Hudgison | March 7, 2020 at 7:32 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 7:32 PM

QUITMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two more NEA teams will have a chance to win the biggest prize in Natural State basketball.

The Earle boys and Melbourne girls won Saturday to reach the 2A State Finals. The Bulldogs beat 2A-6 rival Lee 76-66 to advance. For EHS, it’s their 4th finals appearance in the last 5 seasons. They won titles in 2016, 2017, & 2018. Carl Miller’s squad play in the title game Thursday, March 12th. Tipoff is at 7:45pm.

Melbourne is in pursuit of back to back state titles. The Lady Bearkatz beat Des Arc 68-54 Saturday afternoon. Eric Teague’s crew return to Hot Springs, they’ll face Quitman on Thursday, March 12th. Tipoff is at 6:00pm at Bank OZK Arena.

Could you hear us from Quitman??? Lady Katz get their golden ticket by defeating Des Arc!

Posted by Melbourne Bearkatz Booster Club on Saturday, March 7, 2020

