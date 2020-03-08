Earle boys, Melbourne girls advance to 2A State Finals

QUITMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two more NEA teams will have a chance to win the biggest prize in Natural State basketball.
The Earle boys and Melbourne girls won Saturday to reach the 2A State Finals. The Bulldogs beat 2A-6 rival Lee 76-66 to advance. For EHS, it’s their 4th finals appearance in the last 5 seasons. They won titles in 2016, 2017, & 2018. Carl Miller’s squad play in the title game Thursday, March 12th. Tipoff is at 7:45pm.
Melbourne is in pursuit of back to back state titles. The Lady Bearkatz beat Des Arc 68-54 Saturday afternoon. Eric Teague’s crew return to Hot Springs, they’ll face Quitman on Thursday, March 12th. Tipoff is at 6:00pm at Bank OZK Arena.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.