Earle boys, Melbourne girls advance to 2A State Finals

The Earle boys and Melbourne girls won Saturday to reach the 2A State Finals. The Bulldogs beat 2A-6 rival Lee 76-66 to advance. For EHS, it’s their 4th finals appearance in the last 5 seasons. They won titles in 2016, 2017, & 2018. Carl Miller’s squad play in the title game Thursday, March 12th. Tipoff is at 7:45pm.