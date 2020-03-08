Henderson has 24 pts, #11 Lyon women’s basketball advances to AMC title game

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The top-seeded Lyon College women's basketball team opened up Saturday's American Midwest Conference Championship Tournament Semifinal with an 18-0 run and led the rest of the way to defeat No. 4-seed William Woods, 71-45, inside Becknell Gymnasium.
The Scots improved to 29-2 on the year and will host No. 2-seed Freed-Hardeman on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Becknell Gymnasium in the championship game of the AMC Tournament. WWU fell to 25-7 with the loss.
It appeared as if everything shot the Scots took in the opening minutes of the game went in as Lyon jumped out to an 18-0 lead before the Owls scored their first points of the game on a jumper in the paint by Kayce Gerald with 2:29 left in the first quarter. WWU went on to trim the deficit to 22-11 as Gerald scored a layup before the buzzer.
WWU climbed its way back to within six points at 25-19 with 4:49 on the clock in the second quarter on a three-pointer by Gerald before Liz Henderson answered with a three of her own to push the lead back to nine just moments later. The two teams went on to exchange buckets over the next three minutes until a three-pointer by Jade Giron gave Lyon a 35-25 lead with 30 seconds left in the quarter. Jazlyn Drake cut the deficit back down to single digits with a bucket in the paint just before the end of the half.
Much like they have all season, the Scots came out strong to begin the third quarter as an 8-0 run midway through the period gave the Scots a 45-26 lead following a three-pointer by Giron. A layup by Marleigh Dodson just two minutes later pushed the Scots' lead to 50-32 before WWU ended the quarter on a 6-1 run to cut the deficit to 51-38.
It was all Lyon in the fourth quarter as the Scots outscored the Owls, 20-7, in the final period. The biggest bucket of the quarter came with just over three minutes remaining as Henderson nailed a three-pointer from the corner, which was the 292nd triple of her career. Henderson passed her former teammate, Ali Tucker, for the most three-point field goals made in a career in program history. Tucker made 291 three-pointers during her career from 2015-19.
Henderson scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Scots offensively, while Giron added a career-high 19 points. Katie Turner recorded her fourth double-double of the season as she finished with 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.