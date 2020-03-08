Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Kansas is the outright Big 12 champion and the league's first in a decade with only one loss in conference play. The Jayhawks wrapped up the regular season with a 66-62 victory at Texas Tech. Udoka Azubuike had 15 points and 11 rebounds, including his putback dunk with 1:41 left that put Kansas ahead to stay. Devon Dotson had 17 points for Kansas, which is 28-3 overall and 17-1 in the Big 12. Texas Tech was the national runner-up last season. The Red Raiders are 18-13 with four losses in a row.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead No. 11 Creighton to a share of the Big East regular-season title with a 77-60 victory over No. 8 Seton Hall. The Bluejays claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. Creighton has won 11 of its last 13 games and because it swept the season series against the Pirates will be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament in New York next week. Myles Powell and Quincy McKnight scored 15 apiece for the Pirates.
MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Xavier Sneed scored 31 points, went 10-of-21 from the field and hit four 3’s as Kansas State defeated Iowa State 79-63, winning for the first time since January 29 to end a 10-game losing skid. Kansas State led by as many as 26 in the win. Solomon Young scored 17 for Iowa State, which has lost five of its last six games.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Dru Smith scored 17 points to lead Missouri to a 69-50 victory over Alabama in the regular-season finale for both teams. Mark Smith scored 13 points for the Tigers (15-16, 7-11 Southeastern Conference), Mitchell Smith added 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field and Jeremiah Tilmon finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Missouri slowed the pace to its liking and held Alabama 33 points under its season scoring average. Kira Lewis Jr. led the Crimson Tide (16-15, 8-10) with 18 points, Jaden Shackelford scored 13 and George Smith added 10.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 29 points with nine rebounds and five assists and Valparaiso beat Missouri State 89-82 to advance to the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference. The No. 7 seed Crusaders beat 10th-seed Evansville Thursday and upset No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago on Friday. Valpo faces No. 4 seed Bradley on Sunday. Freeman-Liberty's jump shot with 12:50 left extended Valpo's lead to 61-48 and they maintained safe distance until Keandre Cook's 3 with 21 seconds left reduced the Bears' deficit to 85-82. Ben Krikke sank to foul shots a couple of seconds later to seal the win. Keandre Cook led the Bears with 26 points.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Darrell Brown scored 25 points to lead five in double-figure scoring as No. 4 seed Bradley beat eighth-seeded Drake 76-66 to advance to a second straight Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship. Liam Robbins scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Drake. Bradley never trailed after the opening minute. The Bulldogs pulled to 52-49, but the Braves answered with a 7-0 spurt. Drake cut the deficit to six points in the final five minutes but didn't get closer. Bradley will Valparaiso in the conference championship.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Abby Hipp scored 16 points with eight rebounds off the bench and Jasmine Franklin scored 13 and No. 23-ranked Missouri State beat Loyola Chicago 72-61. Brice Calip scored 10 for the Bears, which closed Missouri Valley Conference play with 12 wins in their last 13 games. Hipp closed the third quarter with a three-point play for a 49-44 lead. Calip's jumper with 7:23 left broke a tie at 51 and Missouri State gradually pulled away. Tiara Wallace led Loyola Chicago with 22 points and Day scored 20 on 9-of-11 shooting.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Paul DeJong is proving he can be the answer to one of the Cardinals most pressing spring training questions. At the midpoint of spring ball, DeJong's bat is allowing St. Louis to forget about the lineup void created by the loss of Marcel Ozuna to free agency. DeJong's four homers entering Saturday's game against Houston were tied for the Grapefruit League lead. The Cardinals' cleanup hitter in every game he started last season, Ozuna hit 29 homers while driving in 89 runs in 129 games.