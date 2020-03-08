Izard County boys & Viola girls advance to 1A State Finals

LAKE HAMILTON, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of area teams with 39 wins are heading to Hot Springs.
The Izard County boys beat Kirby 55-52 Saturday night to advance to the 1A State Championship Game. The Cougars will play for back to back state titles on Thursday, March 12th at 1:45pm. ICC will face Nevada once again for the spoils.
Viola will represent NEA in the 1A Girls State Championship Game. The Lady Longhorns beat West Side Greers Ferry 60-56 to secure a spot in the finals. It’ll be Hook Em in Hot Springs on March 12th. Viola faces Kirby for the title at 12:00pm.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.