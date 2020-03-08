Izard County boys & Viola girls advance to 1A State Finals

By Chris Hudgison | March 7, 2020 at 10:54 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 10:55 PM

LAKE HAMILTON, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of area teams with 39 wins are heading to Hot Springs.

The Izard County boys beat Kirby 55-52 Saturday night to advance to the 1A State Championship Game. The Cougars will play for back to back state titles on Thursday, March 12th at 1:45pm. ICC will face Nevada once again for the spoils.

Congratulations, Cougars! There will be no school on Thursday (3/12/2020) due to Sr. Boys playing in the state finals at...

Posted by Izard County School District on Saturday, March 7, 2020

Viola will represent NEA in the 1A Girls State Championship Game. The Lady Longhorns beat West Side Greers Ferry 60-56 to secure a spot in the finals. It’ll be Hook Em in Hot Springs on March 12th. Viola faces Kirby for the title at 12:00pm.

